Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 10.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $42,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after acquiring an additional 88,602 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,944,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,919,000 after acquiring an additional 966,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,544,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,759,000 after acquiring an additional 209,120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

DGRO stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. 18,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,956. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94.

