Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,200 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock remained flat at $59.35 during trading on Friday. 1,535,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,234. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.