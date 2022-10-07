Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,369. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.44 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

