Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,911 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,538,000 after acquiring an additional 254,639 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,094,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after purchasing an additional 87,542 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
IJS stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.60. 3,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,343. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $111.85.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
