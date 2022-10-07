Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,260 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,399. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $83.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43.

