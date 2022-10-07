Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

SUM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.22.

SUM stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,801,000 after buying an additional 956,392 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,295,000 after acquiring an additional 905,585 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at about $20,365,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,566,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

