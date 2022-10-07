SUPE (SUPE) Price Down 35% Over Last 7 Days

SUPE (SUPE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One SUPE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SUPE has traded down 35% against the US dollar. SUPE has a market cap of $36,645.99 and $66,140.00 worth of SUPE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SUPE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

SUPE Token Profile

SUPE was first traded on September 12th, 2021. SUPE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SUPE’s official Twitter account is @supeinfinity. The official website for SUPE is supe.com.

SUPE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUPE (SUPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SUPE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SUPE is 0.03200625 USD and is down -4.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $70,350.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://supe.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUPE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUPE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUPE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUPE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUPE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.