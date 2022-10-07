SushiSwap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $37.56 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00007083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $175.16 million and approximately $37.56 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SushiSwap has a current supply of 244,542,058.52552503 with 127,244,443 in circulation. The last known price of SushiSwap is 1.3095864 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 429 active market(s) with $155,805,868.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sushi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

