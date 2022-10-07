Symmetry Investments LP Buys New Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Plug Power by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.04.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

