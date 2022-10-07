Symmetry Investments LP Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Symmetry Investments LP raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,782,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after buying an additional 39,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after buying an additional 592,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,787,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after buying an additional 2,456,061 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,357,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

