Symmetry Investments LP Has $823,000 Stock Position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Symmetry Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,705 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 21,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.05.

NYSE MT opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.34. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

