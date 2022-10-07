Symmetry Investments LP Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Symmetry Investments LP trimmed its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 276,700 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plains GP Price Performance

Plains GP stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.61. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAGP. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Plains GP Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.