Symmetry Investments LP Takes Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $924,582.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lear Trading Up 0.9 %

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lear from $162.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.86.

NYSE:LEA opened at $129.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.24. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $195.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.83%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

