Systelligence LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 231,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up 5.3% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned 1.90% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.47. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $74.74 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

