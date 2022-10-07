Systelligence LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $3.23 on Friday, reaching $148.01. 8,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,541. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

