T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.49 and last traded at $22.66. 4,073 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 2,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) by 134.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.88% of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

