TAP Consulting LLC Sells 9,859 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,859 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $195,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $329,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $36.54 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.