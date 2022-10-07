Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.00 billion.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.55. 74,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.44.

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,872 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,220 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 79.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

