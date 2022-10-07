Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Reduced by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.66. 40,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,317. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.64. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

