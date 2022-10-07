TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.32.

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior bought 600 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$798,400. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$798,400. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 1,575 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$98,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. Insiders have bought a total of 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $363,444 in the last 90 days.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP opened at C$55.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$62.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$55.59 and a 1 year high of C$74.44.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3100001 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.28%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

