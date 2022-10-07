TD Securities Boosts Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target to C$3.25

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPPMF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,616. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $281.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.29 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

