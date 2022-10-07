TD Securities Downgrades Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) to Hold

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Richelieu Hardware Price Performance

Shares of RCH stock traded down C$3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,051. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$32.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$487.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$472.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.3858718 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Lucie Chabot acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.55 per share, with a total value of C$45,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,687.50.

(Get Rating)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.