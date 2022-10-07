TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

NYSE:FTI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. 131,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,312,020. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.72. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

