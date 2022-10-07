Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$54.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TECK.B. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$56.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.83.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$44.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.82. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$31.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.49 billion and a PE ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.64.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

