Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.10

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 9907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.1092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 268.76%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

