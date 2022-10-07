Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 12.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 35.9% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $70,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Teleflex by 4.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.70.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE TFX traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $198.32 and a 52 week high of $382.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.