TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Gap Down to $27.32

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.32, but opened at $25.89. TELUS International (Cda) shares last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.
TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 7.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
See Also
