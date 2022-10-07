TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Gap Down to $27.32

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.32, but opened at $25.89. TELUS International (Cda) shares last traded at $25.83, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

