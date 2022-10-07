Tenshi (TENSHI) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Tenshi (TENSHI) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Tenshi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Tenshi has a total market cap of $612,507.27 and approximately $11,809.00 worth of Tenshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tenshi has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Tenshi

Tenshi’s genesis date was July 30th, 2021. Tenshi’s total supply is 572,188,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,183,088 tokens. Tenshi’s official Twitter account is @tenshicoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenshi is tenshicoin.io. The official message board for Tenshi is kishuinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Tenshi is https://reddit.com/r/kishuinu.

Tenshi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenshi (TENSHI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tenshi has a current supply of 572,188,249.313 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tenshi is 0.00109465 USD and is down -6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,179.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tenshicoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenshi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

