Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.99

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 45672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEZNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.80 ($6.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.55 ($8.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.60 ($6.73) to €6.40 ($6.53) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24.

About Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.