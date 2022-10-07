Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRNO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.
Terreno Realty Price Performance
Shares of TRNO stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $86.00.
Terreno Realty Company Profile
Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.
