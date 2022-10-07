Tether Gold Self Reported Market Cap Hits $82.49 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $82.49 million and approximately $288,352.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,702.48 or 0.08687294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (XAUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tether Gold has a current supply of 246,524. The last known price of Tether Gold is 1,710.22731783 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $105,132.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tether.to/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

