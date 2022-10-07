Thad Jampol Sells 3,194 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 3,194 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $64,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,201,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Intapp Trading Up 4.1 %
NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $20.58. 60,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,602. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.49.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.51 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
