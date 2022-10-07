THE BIG FIVE (TBF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13,314.97

THE BIG FIVE (TBF) traded down 99.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. THE BIG FIVE has a total market cap of $13,314.97 and $16,451.00 worth of THE BIG FIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, THE BIG FIVE has traded 99.1% lower against the dollar. One THE BIG FIVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145956 BTC.

About THE BIG FIVE

THE BIG FIVE launched on April 14th, 2022. THE BIG FIVE’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The official website for THE BIG FIVE is thebig5nft.com. THE BIG FIVE’s official Twitter account is @thebigfivenft.

Buying and Selling THE BIG FIVE

According to CryptoCompare, “THE BIG FIVE (TBF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. THE BIG FIVE has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of THE BIG FIVE is 0.0006007 USD and is up 191.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thebig5nft.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THE BIG FIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THE BIG FIVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THE BIG FIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

