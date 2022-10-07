The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.06. The company had a trading volume of 53,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,164. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

