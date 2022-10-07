The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE CLX traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.48. 27,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,642. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Clorox Company Profile



The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

