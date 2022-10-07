The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target to $8.00

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.47 million, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.51. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 3.13%.

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $61,248.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,152.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 555.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

