The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE GS traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.08. 1,789,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,773. The stock has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

