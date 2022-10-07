The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $21.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 54,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $238,580.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 381,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $238,580.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,906.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,882,915 shares of company stock worth $59,254,262. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,434,000 after buying an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,650,000 after purchasing an additional 143,850 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

