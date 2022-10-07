The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 175 Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 150.45 ($1.82).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.23) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £28.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,693.33. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 99.59 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 121.79.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

