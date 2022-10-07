The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Position Trimmed by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises 1.2% of Symmetry Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Symmetry Investments LP owned 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,846 over the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $39.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.10. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

