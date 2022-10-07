The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $13.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE:MAC opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Macerich has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other news, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 2,797 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 2,797 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 50,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 625,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,397.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 497.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 946,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after buying an additional 787,700 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 72,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,533,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,401 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 126,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 63,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.