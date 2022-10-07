The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

