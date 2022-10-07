The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Lifted by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,513 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $64.74 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.