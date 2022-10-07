Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Shares Up 2.3%

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160.58 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 158 ($1.91). 51,935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 17,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($1.87).

Town Centre Securities Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 156.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.71 million and a PE ratio of 608.00.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

