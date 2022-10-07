TRH Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of TRH Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 221,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736,534. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

