TRH Financial LLC Decreases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

TRH Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.37.

SHW traded down $9.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.81. 20,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,472. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $204.57 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

