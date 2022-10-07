TRH Financial LLC Has $9.22 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 3.1% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 143,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.51. 100,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,666,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $93.58. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

