TRH Financial LLC Purchases 884 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.6% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.71.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $12.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.65. 49,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,356. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.08 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

