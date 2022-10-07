TRH Financial LLC Sells 20,454 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

TRH Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,454 shares during the quarter. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. 334,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,400,286. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

