Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Investment analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

Service Co. International stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after buying an additional 591,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,358,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Service Co. International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,114,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after acquiring an additional 96,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

